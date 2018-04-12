Menu
IMPOUNDED: Two of 16 kittens at the Bundaberg Pound on Thursday Mike Knott
Offbeat

Fur-real? 41 impounded animals need your help

Sarah Steger
by
12th Apr 2018 1:42 PM

THE Bundaberg Pound is well-and-truly on its way to being full.

This morning, at least 18 dogs, 16 kittens and seven cats were being held at the shelter located at DeCourcy Dr, next to the Qunaba Transfer Station.

A council spokesman said the pound was currently two-thirds full, but that more animals had been impounded on the premises less than a week ago.

These included two goat, an additional dog and a number of cats and kittens.

If the pound reaches its intake limit, it will be unable to shelter any more animals from off the street.

People are being asked to help relieve the pressure on the pound by contacting the council if their pets are missing.

Lost pet owners can also go to the pound in person.

POUND: Regulatory services coordinator Adam Gardner with a litter of kittens. Mike Knott BUN120418POUND1

Release fees

  • Dog registered first release - $0
  • Dog registered entire dog - $193
  • Dog registered, desexed and microchipped - $108
  • Dog |registered, desexed or microchipped - $163
  • Dog registered entire - $193.00
  • Dog unregistered, desexed and microchipped - $193.00
  • Cat | Release fee - $$141
  • Other Animal - $214

Opening Hours

Monday to Friday: 4pm-5pm

If your animal has been impounded, call Bundaberg Regional Council on 1300 883 699.

Bundaberg News Mail

