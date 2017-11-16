Funny woman gets serious about show

LIFT AND SEPARATE: Comedian Julia Morris will perform her one-woman show in Bundaberg next year.

AFTER 31 years on the comedy circuit, funny woman Julia Morris knows a thing or two about entertaining.

The House Husbands star says she has taken the lessons learnt along the way to make her new show Lift and Separate, coming to Bundaberg next year, her best yet.

"This show is really different in that I've really worked on it more than any of my other shows,” she said.

"It's structured. I've planned where all the laughs are. Because work has been so heavy and intense over the last few years I didn't want to just rock up and talk like I usually do.”

Morris said the idea for the show came to her almost in a dream.

"When you're writing a show the name has to be submitted early, well before you do any of the actual writing,” she said.

"I thought it had to be a funny name to make people laugh no matter what stage of life they were in, but this name for me is about being half way through life. I woke up one night and thought Lift and Separate is hilarious.”

The legendary comedian says the show explores all of the changes that happen to people who are "well, not 20 anymore”.

"People who have seen the show get so many more levels out of the name,” she said.

"It's my 31st year of comedy, so naturally I have to get better and better.”

Morris says the best part about writing her own shows is picking the towns she tours.

"We get to head right round this beautiful country, which is my favourite part.”

The mum of two is a busy lady, juggling a comedy show, a reality show that shoots in South Africa (I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!) and a television drama.

Despite her hectic lifestyle, Morris sticks by her mantra of working hard on each and every job.

"All of the jobs I do get a lot of publicity, so it seems like I'm doing a lot more than I really am,” she jokes.

"I head off to Africa from January to March every year and spend five months doing House Husbands.

"It's not like you can't have it all, but if you do have it all you have it 24/7.”

Julia Morris will bring Lift and Separate Golden Jubilee Tour to the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre in May next year.

The 18-show tour will see Morris performing the show for the first time in 15 regional towns and centres around the country after completely sold out seasons in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in 2017.

Tickets are $54.90 and available at www.moncrieff- bundaberg.com.au.