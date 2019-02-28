Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Richard John Bertrand (front) appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning charged with misconduct of a corpse by interfering.
Richard John Bertrand (front) appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning charged with misconduct of a corpse by interfering. Chloe Lyons
News

Funeral driver charged with misconduct of a corpse

Chloe Lyons
by
28th Feb 2019 11:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FUNERAL driver who allegedly drove off with a baby's corpse on the roof of his van has been charged with misconduct with a corpse by interfering.

Richard John Bertrand appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning where his case was adjourned until March for case conferencing.

According to media reports, the infant's corpse was found on November 28 on the roadside by workers on the Sunshine Coast after allegedly falling from the moving vehicle while being taken from Rockhampton to a morgue in Brisbane.

Police allege Mr Bertrand and another driver transferred bodies between vehicles bound for different locations during a stop at Eumundi, but he didn't realise the baby was missing until he arrived in Brisbane.

His business, Queensland Funeral Transfers, had its licence suspended pending an investigation by Queensland Health.

baby child crime editors picks funeral driver maroochydore magistrates court misconduct of a corpse scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Gun-wielding dad's crime spree ends in 'dangerous' CBD chase

    premium_icon Gun-wielding dad's crime spree ends in 'dangerous' CBD chase

    Crime A FATHER of four whose nine-hour crime spree ended with a high-speed police chase through Bundy's CBD has been sentenced to five and a half years' jail.

    Bundy forecast: Up to 50mm on radar in coming days

    premium_icon Bundy forecast: Up to 50mm on radar in coming days

    News However, BoM's prediction is for lower totals

    Uber slammed for 'Americanising' driver wages

    premium_icon Uber slammed for 'Americanising' driver wages

    News Union questions Uber Australia's new wage-increase tactic

    Bundy's deadliest road set for $6m upgrade

    premium_icon Bundy's deadliest road set for $6m upgrade

    Politics Funding has arrived for the Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd