Funds to save fauna

THE Isis Landcare Group in Wallaville was awarded $9650 to address creek bank system health, gully erosion control, natural habitat restoration, and revegetation of the wildlife corridor continuation for both land and aquatic species, including the white-throated snapping turtle.

The group was one of four volunteer projects in Queensland are tackling the issue of endangered species by protecting the habitats of Aussie fauna, including the Kuranda tree frog, the southern cassowary, white-throated snapping turtle, and Richmond birdwing butterfly.

Ten projects were awarded funding in 2017 to undertake $100,000 in habitat restoration projects across Australia. The funding was made possible via Landcare Australia's Workplace Giving Program, which works in partnership with 23 businesses across Australia.