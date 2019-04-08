Funds needed to kickstart Bundy based men's DV charity

JEREMIAH HOUSE: A first of its kind charity will be opening to provide support for men and their children who are escaping domestic violence situations.

A NEW charity which aims to bring much-needed help to men and their children who are escaping domestic violence has launched.

Jeremiah House, which officially launched as a charity last year, is the first of its kind in Australia.

The charity will provide support and refuge to fathers and their children who are fleeing emergency family domestic violence crisis situations, similar services to what is offered at a women's refuge.

Co-founder Peter Symes said while Jeremiah House only existed on paper for now, they are looking for major sponsors and donations to get the project rolling.

Mr Symes said they were also on the hunt for volunteers who were interested in making a difference.

"Our head office will be in Bundaberg Queensland, but our vision is to be Australian-wide within the next ten years,” Mr. Symes said.

Co-founder Robert Stoker said the charity would provide short-term emergency accommodation, nightly meals, clothing, counselling and financial budgeting advice.

"We will help clients with their day to day life skills, preparing and cooking meals, house cleaning, parenting skills accessing local community group's specialists,” Mr Stoker said.

"Sponsors and donations are the key to unlocking the doors for Jeremiah House to becoming a reality for the Australian community,” he said.