Funds from RACQ to improve The Hummock

THE iconic hill that sits nestled in cane paddocks between Bundaberg and Bargara, better known as The Hummock, will see even more improvements thanks to funding from the RACQ.

The organisation, which originally purchased the site in the 1930s before Bundaberg Regional Council ownership, has answered calls for more redevelopment of the area.

RACQ spokesman David Contarini said while the car park had been improved last year, there were furthers plans for The Hummock.

"The club's transformation of The Hummock is an important part of our history, and just like former RACQ representatives, we want to ensure it remains a beautiful focal point for Bundaberg residents,” Mr Contarini said.

"Whether it's testing out new wheels, showing visitors the panoramic view or watching the sun go down with family, Bundy residents all seem to have a story to tell about The Hummock.”

The hotspot, known by locals to be the best place for storm watching and star gazing, was first established with the purpose of turning the hill into a landmark.

RENOVATED: The Hummock Lookout has gone through an upgrade recently. Paul Donaldson BUN230417HUM3

On October 8, 1930 RACQ purchased the land and began constructing a road to the top of the hill. Multiple working bees were arranged where RACQ members cleared the area, put up fences, planted trees and carted water.

Less than one year later, the road and lookout were complete.

A newspaper article published at the time of The Hummock's official opening stated, "the club felt that in providing this lookout it had done a 'community service', offering a vantage point over Bundaberg's 'beauty spots and seaside resorts' as well as 'the vast acreage' of land being cultivated for the sugar industry”.

The club sold the land back to the council in the 1960s.

Mr Contarini said it was expected money RACQ donated to The Hummock's redevelopment would be used for new vegetation.

Last year, the council announced a$165,000 Hummock Lookout Restoration project involving vegetation removal including weeds and invasive species of trees.

The final stages include road widening, installation of a new shelter and picnic facilities and signage.