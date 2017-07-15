Funds boost for veterans' camp

BUSH CAMPING: Ryan Simpson is presented with a flag to fly from Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett at Camp Gregory Veterans Retreat.

A CAMP SITE designed to help heal the emotional wounds of veterans has been awarded $31,395 through the latest round of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he was thrilled Camp Gregory Veterans Retreat, a dedicated camp site set up to look after the emotional welfare of veterans, had received funds to improve its facilities.

"The impressive retreat was set up solely by voluntary labour of veterans and their families some 16years ago to provide a place of sanctuary to connect diggers and their families and allow them to cope with personal problems related to service experiences,” Mr Bennett said.

"I have spoken with veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder who have expressed the need for a secluded, safe and peaceful place to breathe in fresh air and relax, and Camp Gregory ticks all those boxes for our veterans.”

Mr Bennett said the funds would allow camp facilitators to upgrade facilities to provide extra comfort for veterans and their families to meet growing needs.

"Over the past couple of years, Camp Gregory Veterans Retreat has seen some rapid progress and increased usage of the site from veterans,” he said.

Retreat spokesman Roger Dwyer welcomed the funding announcement.

"Camp Gregory and its network of volunteers are all very grateful for the ongoing support we receive from Stephen Bennett - the recent funding we were successful in applying for is credit to this,” Mr Dwyer said.

"This funding will go a long way for us to make further improvements and upgrades to facilities available at Camp Gregory.

"Camp Gregory only keeps on improving due to the tireless effort from our network of volunteers from within the veteran community.”

Mr Bennett visited the camp site to present Camp Gregory Veterans Retreat with a brand new Queensland flag.