Fundraising success for a piece of Childers at battleground

'I'M DUMBFOUNDED': Robert Maisey with the tiles he had made to celebrate the connection between the two towns.

ROBERT Maisey is "over the moon”.

The Childers local and Vietnam War vet is hopping on a plane next Tuesday bound for France - where, thanks to the big success of a little idea, he will help strengthen the bond between his town and Vignacourt, where Australian soldiers died in the First World War.

The building where French couple Louis and Antoinette Thuiller took photos of Aussie diggers including Childers brothers William and Thomas See, as they rested between bloody bouts of battle on the Somme, is being refurbished as part of plans by Vignacourt mayor Stephane Ducrotoy.

William See Photo Contributed Contributed

"I thought, we've got to do something,” Mr Maisey said after attending a morning tea with Mr Ducrotoy, who visited the Bundaberg region in November.

"I (am) a veteran from the Vietnam War who, like our First World War diggers, had a town (where) we rested and recuperated as they did at Vignacourt.

"People asked me what I was going to do and I said 'I don't know, I'm just going to walk the streets, do sausage sizzles and ask people.”

Mr Maisey's efforts have raised $6000 towards the refurbishing of the Thuillers' home into a bed and breakfast, including $2000 donated by the Pave Rock Quarry and $1000 from an anonymous donor, with more pledged by Bundaberg Regional Council.

"We're going to furnish a room and call it the Childers room - and it looks like we might end up with two, so we might call the second one the Bargara or Bundaberg room,” he said.

The photo of Thomas See found in a Vignacourt attic. Contributed

Mr Maisey will take a tour of some of France's bloodiest theatres of war, including Vignacourt, where he will present a cheque to the Vignacourt mayor.

The support of the community has left the war veteran "dumbfounded”.

"To get that much money I'm just amazed,” he said.

Part of the effort included the sale of tiles made and donated by Childers' Firehouse Potters. Mr Maisey will present a large one to Mr Ducrotoy as a symbol of the bond between the town towns.

It is not to late to donate. Deposits can be made at the NAB, BSB 084598 and account number 326560382.