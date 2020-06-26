Fundraising struggle for Camp Quality

Debbie and Geoff Knowles take a Cat and the Hat theme for the Camp Quality EsCarpade each year.

CAMP Quality made an immense difference to the lives of a Bundaberg couple over a decade ago but now the impact of Covid-19 is making fundraising for the charity more difficult.

Debbie and Geoff Knowles said they couldn’t imagine what it would have been like if Camp Quality didn’t come into their lives.

“Our little boy had cancer 17 years ago, he battled for five years before we lost him,” Ms Knowles said.

“They introduced our boys to camps and they could go away for a week and we knew they were safe and having fun.”

Ms Knowles said it was difficult to put into words the feeling and emotions they had for Camp Quality.

“We were financially strapped... but Camp Quality could put smiles on their faces and they all supported each other and accepted each other no matter the age,” she said.

Since losing their boy, Ms Knowles said they started fundraising for the charity as a way to thank them. But this was their hardest hit year.

“Our trivia nights, Bunnings barbecues, raffles and market stalls have all been cancelled.”

Each year the couple raise $5000 for the charity to sign up for esCarpade where they drive through regional towns and educate kids about cancer.

She said all the money raised went directly to the kids and funding the trip came out of their own pocket.

But since COVID-19 impacted fundraising, Ms Knowles said she was hoping to raise money through Camp Quality’s new initiative, Camp In.

“People can camp indoors or outdoors and donate any amount of money to our page,” she said.

“We are trying to get people to think outside the box and have some good old fashioned family fun and we are grateful for whatever they can afford.

Ms Knowles suggested campfires, tents, marshmallows, a slumber party or movie night as a way to have fun while camping in on July 4.

To join in and donate to the fundraiser click here.