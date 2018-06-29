Fundraising for a broken heart

BATTLING ON: Bundaberg artist Terri Lewis has spoken about the health battles she faces living with a heart condition.

BATTLING ON: Bundaberg artist Terri Lewis has spoken about the health battles she faces living with a heart condition. Contributed

BUNDABERG artist Terri Lewis was born with a broken heart - a medical condition that was passed down through four generations.

Caused by aortic stenosis, it's one of the most serious valve disease problems.

Both her grandmother and great-grandmother died from the disease.

The common cause of aortic stenosis in young people is a birth defect where only two cusps grow instead of the normal three, which is called a bicuspid valve.

This is the case for Ms Lewis and, although she was born with the disease, it took decades for health issues to arise.

Fifty years on, time has caught up with Ms Lewis as she waits to have open heart surgery to help prolong her life.

The mother-of-two spoke with the NewsMail about her battle.

"It's the most terrifying and scariest thing I've ever been through,” she said.

"I was born with a congenital heart disease, but my whole life is about to change.”

Ms Lewis said her valve started to deteriorate about two years ago - when the stress of life was at its highest.

"I had shortness of breath, was tired easily and not able to do everyday things,” she said.

"Then last year my mum had a stroke and the flu and she was my priority.

"I guess I was burning the candle at both ends.”

Ms Lewis's health went downhill. She is no longer able to hold a job and finds it hard to perform daily chores such as washing the dishes.

"I can't stand for more than 10 minutes and I now walk with a walking stick,” she said.

The artist reminisced saying she was once able to stand and paint for 10 to 12 hours non-stop.

"Once the heart is damaged there is no going back,” she said.

"I knew my heart was playing up and I should have seen a cardiologist much sooner.”

She feels the condition has isolated her and said it was exhausting.

"When you're so ill you feel vulnerable and lonely,” she said.

"It's awful and simple tasks like going out for a coffee are a major chore.

"It takes me two hours to wash a few dishes now.”

Ms Lewis said after the doctors saw how damaged her heart was, they put a priority on surgery.

She will need to have open heart surgery to insert a mechanical valve.

As she waits for this operation, Ms Lewis is finding it difficult to survive financially.

Ms Lewis said at the moment it was tough getting by on only $528 a fortnight from Centrelink.

She applied for a pension, which was refused the first time, and awaits a decision to see if she can have some financial support after a review.

Her friend Roana O'Neill set up a GoFundMe page to help ease the financial burden.

Ms Lewis said once her health returned, she hoped to paint a series about her journey.

If you would like to help, go

to https://au.gofundme.com/help-fix-my-friend-terris-heart