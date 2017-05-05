26°
News

Fundraiser this weekend to help family of Tiaro crash victims

Eliza Wheeler
| 5th May 2017 10:40 AM
IN MEMORY: A fundraiser will be held this Sunday fort he family of Sarah (L) and Daniel (far right) Walker who lost their lives in a crash south of Maryborough at Easter 2017.
IN MEMORY: A fundraiser will be held this Sunday fort he family of Sarah (L) and Daniel (far right) Walker who lost their lives in a crash south of Maryborough at Easter 2017. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FRIENDS of the Walker family, who lost a brother and sister in a tragic crash near Tiaro over Easter, will be hosting a fundraiser in Childers this weekend.

The day has been organised by Wide Bay photographer Sue Anderson and family friend Lena Mannerstrale.

The funds will go towards 30-year-old Sarah and 22-year-old Daniel's funeral costs and help to cover medical bills for 14-year-old Sam, who was critically injured in the Bruce Hwy crash.

The fundraiser will be held on Sunday at Vinter's Secret Vinyard in Childers from 10am to 3pm and will include live entertainment, a barbeque and raffles with prizes donated by businesses in the region.

A GoFundMe page created by Ms Mannerstrale has raised more than $20,000 for the family.

But Ms Anderson said she wanted to do more.

"All of our family knows the Walkers, my son Nick went to school with Sarah and they lived together in Gladstone and were best friends," Ms Anderson said.

"I gave to the GoFundMe but it wasn't enough. We were just lost."

 

IN MEMORY: Daniel Walker, 22, was tragically killed in a crash south of Tiaro at Easter.
IN MEMORY: Daniel Walker, 22, was tragically killed in a crash south of Tiaro at Easter. Contributed

The photographer came up with the idea of hosting photo-shoots, with the money raised to go to the Walkers, and businesses across the Wide Bay started to chip in to put together the entire event.

"The community of Childers has really come to the support of Kerri (Sarah and Daniel's mother) and the whole family," she said.

"I just hope she know that she is supported, and people from all over Queensland are here for her and all the Walkers."

Ms Mannerstrale said the Walker family had been waiting to hold funeral for the siblings because they wanted Sam to be well enough to attend if he felt ready.

"Sam's recovery has been absolutely incredible," Ms Mannerstrale said.

"He was in a critical condition when he was airlifted and now he's out of ICU and able to get up and about.

"He's got a very long road ahead of him, though."

 

IN MEMORY: Sarah Walker, 30, lost her life in a horrofic crash near Tiaro on the Bruce Hwy.
IN MEMORY: Sarah Walker, 30, lost her life in a horrofic crash near Tiaro on the Bruce Hwy. Contributed

Ms Mannerstrale said she hoped Sunday's event would draw a large crowd in support of the Walker family.

"Sue has done an amazing job organising," she said.

"We just want people to register to the event as soon as possible so we can cater for the numbers."

To register, go to the "Fundraiser for the family of Sarah and Daniel Walker" Facebook event.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a price tag to match.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Fears fares may rise if Virgin abandons Bundy flights

Fears fares may rise if Virgin abandons Bundy flights

THE cost of airfares to Brisbane may skyrocket unless the State Government steps in to save Virgin flights at Bundaberg’s airport, MP claims.

Fundraiser this weekend to help family of Tiaro crash victims

IN MEMORY: A fundraiser will be held this Sunday fort he family of Sarah (L) and Daniel (far right) Walker who lost their lives in a crash south of Maryborough at Easter 2017.

The event has been created by close friends of the Walker family.

Jail for fatal hit and run, sending penis pics to girl, 13

FATALITY: Tributes mark the scene where Timothy Hardwick lost his life in a hit-and-run incident.

Chadwick, 20, feels 'putrid' over fatal crash

Five Bundaberg retail properties you can snap up now

Iconic buildings on offer

Local Partners

Petition to prevent netting in local water

Childers man, John Downey has started a petition to Member for Burnett, Stephen Bennett to get net-free zones in the Burrum, Cherwell, Isis and Gregory River.

Cycle a monthly horror for girls who don't have pads

OVERSEAS HELP: Nicole Beasley has begun making washable sanitary kits for women in third-world countries and needs your help.

Sending sanitary products to girls in need

BCC festival is on tomorrow

Looking for something to do?

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Justice Crew coming to Bundaberg

POP DAT BUCKLE: Get your tickets now to see Justice Crew perform in Bundaberg.

Pop Dat Buckle tour

Game of Thrones spin-off shows confirmed

Games of Thrones spin-offs are coming because US broadcaster HBO has signed four writers to explore additional shows for the most popular series in its history.

Sister adamant Heath Ledger had no demons

Actor Heath Ledger.

Heath Ledger's sister: Demons didn't exist

Miley's gone clean off the weed

Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus reveals she's clean and sober in candid interview

Kendall Jenner’s Vogue cover sparks major backlash

Vogue India

Vogue India’s latest cover girl is a bit off-brand

Josh Hartnett in 2017: What ever happened to the actor?

Josh Hartnett, where have you been hiding?

The real reason Josh Hartnett suddenly disappeared from Hollywood.

Erin’s TV tears: ‘I’m devastated’

“We’re very devastated to be dragged into what is a very sad situation”: Molan.

THE Footy Show’s Erin Molan addressed her week of drama.

MasterChef horror cook elimination

MasterChef 2017 contestant Rashedul Hasan.

First contestant eliminated after cook drops one of his dishes.

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $249,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

Immaculate family home with access to beautiful Woodgate Beach

7 Snapper Court, Woodgate 4660

House 6 4 4 O/A $550,000

Truly Immaculate Home with multiple options. An inspection is a must to really appreciate this extremely well-loved home. This two level contemporary residence is...

1.23 Hectares - 4 Bedroom Brick Home - Sheds Galore

78 Ten Mile Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $389,000

Fantastic opportunity to buy this 4 B/R brick home with brick internal feature walls with great location only 9 klms to Bundaberg CBD. 3 + acres or (1.23HA) with...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $465,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK!!

13 Curtis Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Unit 5 3 2 $329,900

OWNERS HAVE SLASHED THE PRICE AND MADE CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS THE PROPERTY MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK - 3 UNITS, 1,164m2 RES B ALLOTMENT Here is an...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

Lot 35 Mahogany Creek Road, Elliott 4670

Rural 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

392 Mahogany Creek Rd, Elliott 4670

House 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

BRAND NEW SEASIDE LIVING

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Save the time and hassle of building yourself by buying this absolutely stunning brand new home situated in Ocean Heights Estate. The home is ready for you to...

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!