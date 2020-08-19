Fundraiser set to build forever homes for most vulnerable

TEE UP: The Carinbundi Foundation is hosting a charity golf day in October to raise funds to assist with building lifelong homes for clients. Participants enjoyed last year’s event (pictured).

TEE UP: The Carinbundi Foundation is hosting a charity golf day in October to raise funds to assist with building lifelong homes for clients. Participants enjoyed last year’s event (pictured).

EASED restrictions means getting back into the swing of things and what better way to start by enjoying a day out on the green, to help raise funds for a very worthy cause.

Carinbundi Foundation is an organisation known for their significant contributions in working with people living with disabilities and after the success of the Bundaberg organisation's charity golf day last year, they are bringing it back.

Co-ordinator Debra Phillips said last year's event received incredible support from the golf club and public, as well as local businesses who donated prizes and sponsored 17 holes and hopes the second year is just as successful.

"For so long people couldn't get out and play golf or do anything, but now as restrictions have lifted in Queensland, it's a great opportunity to get out and enjoy themselves," Ms Phillips said.

"It's fantastic to have Eflux come on board again as a major sponsor, as well as Big T Solar Electrical and A Cut Above Hairdressers at Moore Park Beach.

"We encourage as many people as possible to come along and enjoy a great day out and even though it's the same day at the NRL grand final, it finishes in time for you to get home to party and watch the game."

TEE UP: The Carinbundi Foundation is hosting a charity golf day in October to raise funds to assist with building lifelong homes for clients. Participants enjoyed last year’s event (pictured).

Currently focused on building forever homes for people with disabilities, the Carinbundi Foundation is in the process of creating two new homes in Bundaberg.

Money raised through the charity golf day will go towards this project and will help fund furnishings and other items to make the house as comfortable as possible for clients.

"The houses we are building come under the format of what we refer to as supported independent living which means two to three people share a house with support workers coming to assist occasionally or staying there full-time," Ms Phillips said.

"Rentals sell and then our clients have to find somewhere new to live which isn't always great for people living with disabilities because they want somewhere they can stay forever and it also helps families to feel at ease knowing they will always have a home."

TEE UP: The Carinbundi Foundation is hosting a charity golf day in October to raise funds to assist with building lifelong homes for clients. Pictured is participants at last year’s event.

Designed to bring the community together, the event will also serve as a much needed distraction from challenges that have occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our clients usually have a small circle of friends who they have known for years and catch up with regularly, but all of a sudden that was taken away," Ms Phillips said.

"Unfortunately people with intellectual disabilities aren't always able to pick up the phone to speak to a friend so I think out of everyone, they really struggled with isolation more than anyone.

"It was really hard but our support workers were excellent and still went to visit them one-on-one or Facetimed them as much as possible."

Teams of four are encouraged to register, for a fee of $240, which includes cart hire, or $60 for individuals.

Last year Carinbundi Foundation client and golf enthusiast Luke teed off to start the golf day and will happily be repeating the tradition this year too.

The charity golf day is on October 4, from 10am to 4pm at the Bundaberg Golf Club. Register here or phone 4158 9600 for sponsorship and donation inquiries.