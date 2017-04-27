Fundraiser for siblings killed in crash

TRAGEDY: Sarah and Daniel Walker were tragically killed in a car accident on the Bruce Hwy while Sarah's son, Sam (left) is recovering from serious injuries in hospital.

ALMOST two weeks after brother and sister Sarah and Daniel Walker were killed in an horrific car crash near Tiaro, south of Bundaberg, family friends have come together to organise a fundraising event.

On Easter Monday, the siblings, Sarah's 14-year-old son Sam and friend Peter Knowles were returning to Brisbane after a family celebration in their hometown of Bundaberg when their car was struck head-on.

Sarah's son and Mr Knowles survived thanks to the heroics of an off-duty doctor who was among the first on scene, but sadly the siblings died on the scene.

Now Sue Anderson and her son Nicholas Channells, a close friend of Sarah's, have begun the task of organising a fundraising event to celebrate the life of the siblings and raise much-needed funds for their devastated family.

Mrs Anderson said the event would be held at Vintner's Secret Vineyard in Childers on Sunday, May 7 from 10am.

"We will have jumping castles, buskers, face painting, a spit, barbecue and lots of raffles, with one of the major prizes a trip to Lady Musgrave Island," she said.

"As a photographer, I will be also taking family photos on the day for $20 and my daughter Carley, who works for Homes R Us, has been raising lots of money through generous client donations."

Mrs Anderson said she had wanted to do something for the Walker family as well as her son Nick, who was devastated by the deaths.

"Nick and Sarah were such great friends, they have loved each other their whole life and he was just totally destroyed," she said.

Mr Channells said he hit a low after hearing of the tragedy.

"I was pretty bad at the start but I think I have started to make my peace with it now," he said.

Nicholas Channells, long-time friend of Sarah Walker, is holding an event to raise money for the family. Contributed

Sarah and Nicholas went to school together before becoming housemates and then eventually living down the road from one another in Brisbane.

"We went to school at Bundaberg North State High School and then we lived together for four years in Gladstone," he said.

"Sarah was a great mother, a great friend and she definitely had a cheeky streak."

Mr Channells said he met up with Sarah's son Sam this week, who remains in hospital with serious injuries.

"It was so good to see him, he is doing well and has been transferred to the general ward," he said.

Show your support for the Walker family at the fundraiser at 135 North Isis Rd.