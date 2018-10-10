Fundraiser for family of man fatally stabbed at Alva Beach

Fundraiser for family of Corey Christensen who was fatally stabbed at Alva Beach.

Fundraiser for family of Corey Christensen who was fatally stabbed at Alva Beach.

COREY Christensen usually spent his weekends with his three sons, watching them play sport or teaching them how to fish.

But this Friday, instead of enjoying the "simple things" with his family, Mr Christensen will be laid to rest.

The 37-year-old Alva Beach man was one of two people who stabbed to death last Monday, in an incident that shocked the small seaside community.

Mr Christensen's family have now started a GoFundMe page in a bid to secure some financial stability for his widow Jaye and their three sons.

"Our hearts are broken as we try to come to terms with the unimaginable tragic and sudden loss of Corey Christensen, a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and mate to many," relative Shelley Dawber-Martin wrote.

"Corey was a gentle, kind, loving man who loved life and lived it to the fullest. He will be remembered as a loyal mate, and all round great bloke with a heart of gold.

"A huge void has been left for everyone that loved him."

The family hit their fundraising target of $5000 in a matter of hours, with 65 people raising nearly $7000 by 3pm yesterday.

Donations, according to Mr Christensen's family, are to lessen the financial burden his wife and sons face during "this devastating and heartbreaking time" and are in lieu of flowers for the funeral on Friday.

Mr Christensen's funeral service will be held at the Ayr Surf Lifesaving Club at 10.30am on October 12, before he is buried at the Ayr Lawn Cemetery.

"Corey's family wish to express gratitude for the immense kindness and support they have received from the close knit Burdekin community," Ms Dawber-Martin wrote.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/loving-memory-of-corey-christensen