Fundraiser a success for girl, 2

Emma Reid
| 21st Aug 2017 3:55 PM
BRIGHT SKYES: The Journey Cafe at Bargara held a movie night to help Bundaberg's little Skye Whitfield who has a rare form of cancer. They were able to raise $860 for the two-year-old.
BRIGHT SKYES: The Journey Cafe at Bargara held a movie night to help Bundaberg's little Skye Whitfield who has a rare form of cancer. They were able to raise $860 for the two-year-old.

The Journey Cafe at Bargara has stepped in to help a local family in their time of need.

On April 26 Steve (Sunny) and wife Shelley Whitfield were given the news their two-year-old daughter Skye had a rare cancer, Langerhans cell histiocytosis.

BRIGHT SKYE: Skye Whitfeild was recently diagnosed with a rare type of cancer - A form of histiocytosis that has lead to the production of tumours in her ear canal and throughout the bony structures in her head. Treatment involves 12 long months of chemotherapy administered intravenously.
Doctors discovered a polyp in the little girl's ear which was the tip of a large mass that turned out to be malignant.

The family had to move near Brisbane for treatment.

BRIGHT SKYE: Skye Whitfeild was recently diagnosed with a rare type of cancer - A form of histiocytosis that has lead to the production of tumours in her ear canal and throughout the bony structures in her head. Treatment involves 12 long months of chemotherapy administered intravenously.
The Journey's owner Matt Grills held a movie night fundraiser to help support the good cause.

Mr Grills thanked everyone who attended the Bright Skye's movie night last Sunday which raised $860.

To give a donation, go to www.youcaring.com and search Skye's big battle against a rare cancer.

BRIGHT SKYE: Skye Whitfeild was recently diagnosed with a rare type of cancer - A form of histiocytosis that has lead to the production of tumours in her ear canal and throughout the bony structures in her head. Treatment involves 12 long months of chemotherapy administered intravenously.
