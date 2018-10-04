Funding war 'hurts' Bundy's kids looking for work

With one of the highest youth unemployment rates in Queensland, the Hinkler electorate was desperate for funding to get more apprentices and trainees into training and jobs, MP Keith Pitt says.

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has slammed the Palaszczuk Government, claiming it is putting politics ahead of helping young Bundaberg people find work.

However, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she did not sign up to the Skilling Australians Fund, a federal partnership with the states, because Queensland wasn't getting its fair share.

Mr Pitt said he "couldn't believe” the Queensland Government "has walked away from $245million to train 50,000 apprentices when this electorate is crying out for jobs and tradespeople”.

"We have local businesses keen to put on apprentices, young people desperate to get an apprenticeship, the Federal Government keen to hand over a $245million cheque and yet the State Government has hung them all out to dry,” he said.

He applauded the efforts of local businesses which were "defying the odds and taking on apprentices”.

"Just look at Isis Mill, which is currently advertising for apprentices, and Superior Pak in Bundaberg playing a great role in taking on apprentices,” Mr Pitt said. "How many businesses would do this if that funding was available to assist them?

"This electorate can't afford to be short changed on apprentices and skilled workers.”

Mr Pitt said the Skilling Australians Fund was established in the 2017-18 Budget with $1.5billion in federal funds to support state and territory governments increase apprenticeships and traineeships. State and territory governments had until September 30, 2018 to sign up.

The Premier said the state had tried to negotiate with two prime ministers who refused to give Queensland its fair share.

"My Government will not agree to anything that is not in the best interests of Queenslanders and young people looking to train for the jobs of the future,” she said.

Training and Skills Development Minister Shannon Fentiman the government wanted to make sure young people had the skills they needed.

"Under the plan, much of the federal funding will be derived from a levy on overseas skilled migration visas paid by employers,” Ms Fentiman said. "If Queensland businesses are going to pay a levy to Canberra, we want a guarantee about how much of that will come back to Queensland.”