Funding to put art back into heart of Bundaberg

Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery (photo taken on 8 May 2020)

THE latest round of Building our Region’s funding paints a pretty picture for the future of the arts in Bundaberg.

Planning for the redevelopment of Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery is set to begin after funding for a business case was secured through Round 5 of the Palaszczuk Government’s successful $365 million BoR program.

The state has allocated $120,000 for the project, with Bundaberg Regional Council to contribute a further $40,000.

Minister for State Development, Tourism and Innovation Kate Jones said the investment signalled confidence in the city and its arts sector.

“We want to give local artists in Bundaberg and across the Wide Bay-Burnett more opportunity to showcase and sell their work,” Ms Jones said.

“Council will now investigate the best way to transform the current gallery into a more contemporary art space capable of attracting national and international exhibitions.”

“The threat of COVID-19 can’t stop Queensland moving forward. After some dark days we’re getting on with building a brighter tomorrow for our state.

“That starts with creating jobs, and through BoR we continue to progress council projects that will generate more employment in our regions.”

BoR Round 5 focuses on construction and planning projects that will create and sustain long-term employment in regional Queensland.

Bundaberg Regional Council Mayor Jack Dempsey said this particular project presented a great opportunity to investigate the best way to strengthen the arts sector and draw more exhibitions to the city.

“Long-term it could be fantastic for our cultural growth, further diversifying tourism opportunities for the region.”

