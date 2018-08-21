Menu
IN A bid to stop Bundaberg criminal children re-offending the Palaszczuk Government has given $280,000 in additional bail support.
Crime

Funding to help criminal juveniles

Emma Reid
by
21st Aug 2018 5:00 AM
THE Palaszczuk Goverment is throwing a further $280,000 in additional funding to help the Bundaberg region's kids in crisis.

In a bid to stop Bundaberg criminal children re-offending the government has given the boost to make sure young people on bail meet their court-imposed conditions.

In July, the NewsMail reported 12 per cent of criminal charges in Bundaberg were against children. Almost 300 criminal kids fronted our region's courts last year.

The government was not able to yesterday detail how much it currently spends in Bundaberg on bail support programs for minors.

Minister for Child Safety Di Farmer said the extra funding would help reduce the number of children and young people on remand.

"We want fewer young people offending and fewer in detention, but we also know that young offenders need to be held accountable for their actions,” Ms Farmer said.

"This additional support will help young people to meet and comply with bail conditions and help to break the cycle of offending.

"We want to reduce the number of children and young people offending and reoffending and that's why we are investing almost $17 million across the state.

"This funding will help create safer communities by better engaging children and young people in areas of Queensland where there is demand for support, including in Bundaberg.”

The additional bail support, part of a $17m increase across the state, will provide activities for young people to address the behaviours and lifestyles getting them into trouble, to assist them with meeting bail requirements, and help them comply with the conditions of their bail.

Youth Justice will work with the community over the next couple of months on how best to deliver the extra services in Bundaberg. The new services will start in 2019.

buncourt bundaberg court di farmer minister for child safety
Bundaberg News Mail

