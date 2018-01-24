Funding to help beat ice crisis

FEDERAL Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has urged more community groups to help combat our worsening ice epidemic.

Mr Pitt said change must be driven at a local level when he announced applications were open for round three of the Local Drug Action Team program.

The program gathers the community to develop plans and activities with an aim to prevent or reduce harm caused by drugs and alcohol.

"LDAT members could include representatives from local councils, schools, police, youth services, primary health services

and treatment services, community groups and non-government organisations,” Mr Pitt said.

"Any organisation with an interest in tackling drug and alcohol issues in their community is encouraged to apply.”

Mr Pitt said there were now 80 LDATs across Australia representing more than 300 partnerships, including T@Y - Thursdays at the Y, which is run by YMCA Bundaberg.

"That project includes delivery of sporting activi- ties, healthy eating initia- tives and a mentoring program to influence better health and well-being, both physical and emotional,”

he said.

Successful applicants will receive $10,000, then once the plan is finalised they can apply to receive up to an additional $30,000 in the first year and then $40,000 a year to support their program.

Activities include working with vulnerable people to improve education and employment, and developing solutions for reducing violence and other harm related to alcohol and drugs in public places.

Applications close February 19. For more visit www.adf.org.au/ldat.

Do you have a story about your battle with ice you would like to share? Email editorial@news-mail

.com.au.