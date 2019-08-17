Funding to deliver 40 indigenous trainees

THE region's indigenous jobseekers, and the environment, have been given a boost, with four projects granted funding to provide 40 conservation and land management and construction skills traineeships.

The projects include the Burnett Head Community Landscape Restoration Project, Making Tracks Construction at Lowmead (Thornhill) and the New Childers Community Landscape Restoration Projects and will see trainees get hands on experience by helping to deliver a walkway through sensitive wetland areas, a shelter along Granite Creek, and a sensory garden for dementia patients at a nursing home.

Each project will employ 10 trainees and a supervisor for six months, with a total investment in the program totalling $1 million injected into the local economy.

These projects will focus on the needs of the local community and build on the skills of young disadvantaged jobseekers, focusing on traditional owners.

Managing director of Gidarjil Development Corporation Dr Kerry Blackman said Gidarjil was honoured to have been chosen to deliver these programs. "This investment amounts to a continuing recognition by the Queensland Government in the immense value of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to the Australian workforce,” he said.

"It is also a good shot in the arm for the regional economy.”