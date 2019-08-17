Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kerry Blackman.
Kerry Blackman. Mike Knott BUN260719KER2
Business

Funding to deliver 40 indigenous trainees

17th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE region's indigenous jobseekers, and the environment, have been given a boost, with four projects granted funding to provide 40 conservation and land management and construction skills traineeships.

The projects include the Burnett Head Community Landscape Restoration Project, Making Tracks Construction at Lowmead (Thornhill) and the New Childers Community Landscape Restoration Projects and will see trainees get hands on experience by helping to deliver a walkway through sensitive wetland areas, a shelter along Granite Creek, and a sensory garden for dementia patients at a nursing home.

Each project will employ 10 trainees and a supervisor for six months, with a total investment in the program totalling $1 million injected into the local economy.

These projects will focus on the needs of the local community and build on the skills of young disadvantaged jobseekers, focusing on traditional owners.

Managing director of Gidarjil Development Corporation Dr Kerry Blackman said Gidarjil was honoured to have been chosen to deliver these programs. "This investment amounts to a continuing recognition by the Queensland Government in the immense value of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to the Australian workforce,” he said.

"It is also a good shot in the arm for the regional economy.”

gidarjil indigenous jobseekers
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    FAMILY FUN: 10 things to do in the region this weekend

    premium_icon FAMILY FUN: 10 things to do in the region this weekend

    Whats On THERE'S a lot happening around the region today and tomorrow, here are 10 things for the family to do this weekend.

    • 17th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    Limited release: Full steam ahead for 344-home resort

    premium_icon Limited release: Full steam ahead for 344-home resort

    News The Bargara Waters project will now progress as planned.

    • 17th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    Drunk dad on school run dobbed in

    premium_icon Drunk dad on school run dobbed in

    Crime He blew three times over the legal limit.

    Call to reduce speed outside school from 100km/h

    premium_icon Call to reduce speed outside school from 100km/h

    Community Watch your speed as community calls for reduction from 100 to 80km