Funding to boost apprenticeships in Bundy

JOB GROWTH: Assistant Minister for Vocational Education and Skills Karen Andrews and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt hosted the Real Skills for Real Careers forum in Bundaberg today.

KEEPING Bundaberg apprentices engaged is the aim of a $60 million specialist mentoring program to increase apprenticeship completion rates Australia-wide.

Yesterday major industry and employer groups from Bundaberg attended a forum to discuss apprenticeship and traineeship opportunities.

Hosted by Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Assistant Minister for Vocational Education and Skills Karen Andrews, the Real Skills for Real Careers forum involved more than 30 representatives from industry, schools and employment organisations.

Mr Pitt said apprenticeship numbers in Wide Bay were not good enough but steps were being taken to increase the figures.

"We are doing everything we possibly can, not only to motive people to get involved but to provide those opportunities,” he said.

"Right now we are not happy with the apprenticeship numbers but this is a two way street and we need people who are keen to get involved, we need businesses who are willing to employ and engage apprentices.”

Ms Andrews said $60 million specialist mentoring program aimed to stop the number of apprentices dropping out in their first or second year of training.

"Across trade and non-trade (apprenticeships) we know the completion rate sits below 60 per cent,” she said.

Ms Andrews said the government was also implementing its $1.5 billion Skilling Australians Fund, that would create an extra 300,000 apprenticeships and traineeships across Australia, and close to 60,000 in Queensland during the next four years.

CEO of Bundaberg Sugar, Guy Basile said the company was keen to engage more apprentices to ensure it has the skilled workforce it needed into the future.

"Bundaberg Sugar recognises the role an organisation such as ours can play in training apprentices and ensuring the future of tradespeople and knowledge within our organisation,” he said.

"The next generation needs to be provided with training opportunities to ensure the future of regional businesses and regional economies by avoiding a skills shortage in years to come.”