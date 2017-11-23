Funding pledge to make over disused rail paths

Labor has pledged $14m for the plan.

Alison Paterson

A RE-ELECTED Palaszczuk Government will commit $14 million to help build walking, cycling and horse-riding trails on disused rail corridors.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the funding, over the next four years, would transform disused railway corridors into active transport rail trails.

"We have an extensive network of disused railway corridors across Queensland and we want to retain them for future transport use,” she said.

"That's why we would encourage local governments including Bundaberg Regional Council to apply for this funding.

"Councils will be able to use the funding to plan, design and construct rail trails.

"Rail trails support active, healthy lifestyles, contribute to environmental preservation and management and boost active tourism, especially in our regions.”