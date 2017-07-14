Funding on the way for community projects

GOT a big project?

Grants of up to $20,000 are available for not-for-profit organisations.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt is calling for expressions of interest for funding from Round Three of the Stronger Communities Program.

Through the program, grants of between $2500 and $20,000 will be handed out to eligible not-for-profit organisations for small capital projects.

Mr Pitt said the $150,000 Stronger Communities Program had been a boost for community groups and organisations that would otherwise struggle to generate the funding themselves.

"Bowlers at Torbanlea have a new kitchen, sailors in Hervey Bay got a new motor for their starter boat and Childers residents can enjoy air-conditioning when they use the Isis Cultural Centre,” he said.

All applications need to commit at least matching funding or in-kind contributions.

Expressions of interest must be received by the Hinkler electorate office by 5pm on August 15, and can be emailed to: keith.pitt.mp@aph.gov.au.