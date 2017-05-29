27°
Funding means new aged care home will get off ground

Eliza Goetze
| 29th May 2017 5:00 AM
CASH SPLASH: Bundaberg will gain 174 aged care beds at an estimated cost of $11.4m.
CASH SPLASH: Bundaberg will gain 174 aged care beds at an estimated cost of $11.4m. Mike Knott BUN200217TRICARE10

THE FEDERAL Government is funding 174 new aged care beds in Bundaberg worth $11.4 million.

In welcome news for our region's older citizens and their families, the Lakes Aged Care facility will gain 144 places in a new service to be provided to the region, and Kalkie Residential Care Service will gain an extra 30 residential care places.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the funding came under the government's 2016-17 Aged Care Approvals Round.

"The Lakes Aged Care and Kalkie Residential Care Service will be funded to provide new aged care services or to enable them to expand their current facilities," Mr Pitt said.

"With our rapidly ageing population, the Australian Government is committed to providing a sustainable aged care system that meets the needs of our older Australians.

"Hinkler is one of many rural and remote regions across Australia that will benefit, with 27.4% of all residential places allocated to non-metropolitan areas."

The Lakes Retirement Village has been running for 15 years, and has been owned and managed by Lendlease for the past eight.

A Lendlease spokesman said the funding boost was "very exciting".

"We have previously indicated that we would look at continuum of care within our retirement living villages," the spokesman said.

"This announcement in relation to bed licences is very exciting for our business as it underpins our strategy.

"We will now push forward with our development plans and continue to explore opportunities to expand and refine our offering to benefit our residents."

The new places follow the announcement of 475 Short-Term Restorative Care places made available through the 2016-17 Aged Care Approvals Round in February 2017, aimed at helping older people remain in their own homes for longer after injury or illness.

Beds are great - but staff are better

"THERE'S no point having more beds without staff."

Bundaberg aged care advocate Heather Mansell Brown says the $11.4 million in funding was a step in the right direction, but more needed to be done to ensure people were properly looked after.

"They're certainly needed," Ms Mansell Brown said of the beds.

"But we need to increase staff-patient ratios, that's what it comes back to."

She has become "engrossed" in aged care issues since speaking out about the treatment of her husband Bill Brown in Bundaberg facility TriCare.

"I have heard stories... that make TriCare seem like a bed of roses," Ms Mansell Brown said.

"Politicians aren't paying attention."

