Funding hit for table tennis club

THE best table tennis players in Bundaberg will now have suitable conditions to excel and compete against the best.

The Bundaberg Table Tennis Association has received more than $25,000 from the Federal Government after winning two grants.

The association received almost $22,000 from the Community Sport Infrastructure grant program and more than $3,500 from the Stronger Communities program.

The first grant will allow the club to install 530m of flooring at the venue on Kendalls Rd with the second to provide ventilation to the building.

"(The grant) means we've got the same facilities as quite a few of the other clubs up and down the coast of Queensland,” BTTA development officer Dave Delpratt said.

"Our players are going to be playing under the same situation as those ones do (at other clubs) and then when we go to those clubs we won't be disadvantaged.”

The flooring comes from the table tennis venue that was used at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

It will replace the current flooring at the club that is more than 25 years old.

The grant saved the club from going into debt as well.

"It's extremely pleasant because otherwise we would have needed to take out another bank loan,” Delpratt said.

"It's a huge benefit for us to not have to go to the bank.”

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the association deserved credit for organising the flooring and acquiring the two grants.

He added others who have applied for grants could be rewarded in the new year.

"In this round of applications we had so many, so they (the government) are going to contribute another 30 million to the grant fund,” he said.

"So I'm very hopeful that some of our applicants that missed out at this stage could still be successful.”