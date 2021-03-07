Funding helps secure hundreds of jobs in local sugar industry

Australian Sugar Milling Council chief executive Mr David Pietsch said the funding would help secure 110 jobs in harvesting and field haulage operations and cane transportation otherwise at risk if cane cannot be transported to Isis Mill. Picture: Liana Turner

Recent government funding has reportedly helped secure more than 600 direct and indirect jobs at Isis Central Mill.

The sugar industry has welcomed the commitment of $1.9m from the Queensland Government to a plan that will see sugarcane grown, harvested and hauled in the Maryborough region milled into raw sugar at the Isis Central Sugar Mill at Childers.

Australian Sugar Milling Council chief executive Mr David Pietsch said the commitment follows a $2.5m pledge from the Australian Government for the transloading facility infrastructure which will help safeguard hundreds of jobs in the Wide Bay-Burnett region.

Mr Pietsch said the funding was critical for enabling cane to be transported to Isis Central Sugar Mill, and he commended the Australian and Queensland Governments for their funding commitments.

“We have worked to support our member Isis Central Sugar Mill and are pleased they have secured Government support for this transport infrastructure to allow Maryborough region growers to deliver an estimated 380,000 tonnes cane to the mill at Childers from this season,” Mr Pietsch said.

“The funding commitments announced by Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, and Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Member for Maryborough and Assistant Minister Bruce Saunders, highlight the importance both Governments place on the sugar industry for jobs.

“At a time of economic upheaval for many industries and Queensland households, the sugar industry has continued to deliver jobs and economic activity in our regions.”

Mr Pietsch also acknowledged the engagement of the Department of State Development which was critical to securing the Queensland Government’s support.

According to Mr Pietsch said the funding will help secure:

110 jobs in harvesting and field haulage operations and cane transportation otherwise at risk if cane cannot be transported to Isis Mill.

681 direct and indirect jobs at Isis Central Mill and $99.2 million in economic activity.

40 new ongoing seasonal jobs created in the operation of the Isis Central Mill and 44 jobs in the construction of the transloader facility.

8027 megawatt hours additional renewable electricity generated from the Isis Central Sugar Mill.

