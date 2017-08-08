Funding for women in sport clubs

WHO run the world? Girls.

Encouraging girls and women to get involved with sport is a key part of driving growth in local clubs, great for the community and now the government is providing funds to encourage more females to get involved in sporting clubs.

The Palaszczuk Government has created a new Female Facilities Program so that sporting clubs can get some assistance to build new facilities to encourage more women to get involved.

Clubs can apply for a grant up to $500,000 to develop fit-for-purpose female change room facilities that meet the current and future needs of the club.

Applications for this grant will open on October 3.

For more information about this grant and how to apply, visit www.npsr.qld.gov.au/funding.