Funding for vital health program to continue

REHABILITATION programs for Bundaberg's cardiac and respiratory patients have received extended funding for further expansion and the continuation of pre-existing services.

This comes three months after Member for Burnett Stephan Bennett expressed concerns to the NewsMail that funding would be cut to the program that supports clients with chronic heart and lung disease.

"Heart disease and lung disease we know is chronic, but we know these people now have a pathway forward and more importantly they have a system and funding into the future which means we can get the most out of what is a great service,” he said.

The $1.46 million contract, which guarantees another three years of funding for the cardiac and respiratory rehabilitation program, includes the introduction of referrals for patients struggling with obesity.

"A big shout out to people power today, and of course we want to make sure that those people recovering from heart and lung disease, and those chronic diseases in our community now have the support,” Mr Bennett said.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service (WBHHS) chief executive Adrian Pennington said Bundaberg Health Promotions' Branyan Clinic would continue to partner with the WBHHS to provide positive health outcomes to patients through the program."We're also looking to expand the program and make use of what is a wonderful facility and great staff,” he said.

"What we want to do now is expand the use of that (program) by getting GPs to come on board and start to refer direct to avoid hospital admission and get people fitter a lot earlier.”

Current rehabilitation patient Joan Stapleton said the support she received during her sessions was great and the program was a fantastic help.

She is in her second session of an eight-week program, aiming to rebuild her strength after she underwent open heart surgery in March.

"It's so good to help with the stamina,” she said.

The program will be reviewed for future extensions in one to two years.