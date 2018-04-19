Funding for Bundy pilot program to tackle fruit fly

AGRICULTURAL Industry Development Minister Mark Furner yesterday met with representatives from Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers to announce up to $400,000 to tackle fruit fly and deliver more accurate local agricultural data.

The minister also announced a $3 million extension to the successful Rural Jobs and Skills Alliance and the Queensland Agricultural Workers Network.

In a Queensland first, the State Government will invest up to $200,000 for a community-based approach to managing fruit fly that will be piloted in the Bundaberg region.

"While there is an ongoing fruit fly research focused on producers, this additional and innovative targeted commitment will specifically focus on educating the urban community about how they can play a part in keeping this endemic pest in check,” Mr Furner said.

"This is a pilot program so in terms of where we deliver from here ... we'll assess the outcomes and identify what's required down the track.”

In addition to the pilot program, funding for data collection was also announced.

"We've made a further commitment of up to $200,000 to improve data collection and make sure Bundaberg fruit and vegetable growers can accumulate data and provide better statistics,” Mr Furner said.

The Queensland Agriculture Workforce Network will also receive a further $3 million of investment that will provide growers in the region better understanding of the needs of the workforce and the needs in that area.

FRUIT FLY FUNDING: Craig Van Rooyen, Kylie Jackson, Bree Grima, Jayden and Connor Van Rooyen, Minister Mark Furner and Allan Mahoney at the Van Rooyens' Sweet Sensations farm yesterday. TAHLIA STEHBENS

Farm owner Craig Van Rooyen is a grower of avocados, macadamias and lychees in Bundaberg and said it was an important initiative.

"Fruit fly is a major impediment for us as exporters of lychees,” he said.

"It's important to educate the future generation and teach them the importance of these type of initiatives.”

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers managing director Bree Grima said they were thrilled with the announcement but warned further research and development would attract a higher investment.

"A lot of our producers do already employ really good tactics to monitor their pest pressures but if the community can also assist with that, that will certainly help reduce the pressures we have,” she said.

FLY TRAP: The trap entices and exterminates fruit fly and can be used in urban areas. TAHLIA STEHBENS

LNP ACCUSES LABOR OF NEGLECTING BUNDY AGRICULTURE

With the minister visiting just a day before the proposed cut-off date, LNP members had been hoping for a figure a little higher than that announced yesterday.

Bundaberg MP David Batt sent a question on notice to Mr Furner 30 days ago about the fruit fly program, which was supported by Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers and CQU, promised during the election campaign.

Today was the deadline for an answer

"We believe the answer will be that there's a $400,000 announcement for the fruit fly program,” Mr Batt said.

CONCERNED: Stephen Bennett and David Batt say they are concerned for local farmers. TAHLIA STEHBENS

"The Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers and CQU have requested a three-year program to reduce the number of fruit fly.

"If it's only a $400,000 start is this going to continue into the future for the next three years?”

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett welcomed the minister's visit but wanted to know what vegetation management laws proposed by the government would mean for farmers long term.

"We know long term food production will be in jeopardy, the cost of that production will be significant, but more importantly today is about what the new classification means to the Burnett-Mary catchment and those farmers that are caught up in this.”