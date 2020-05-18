Funding for Bundaberg region roads

The State Government has promised nearly $5 million in funding to the region, in a bid to improve the safety of Bundaberg roads.

The State Government has promised nearly $5 million in funding to the region, in a bid to improve the safety of Bundaberg roads.

ALMOST $5 million in funding has been promised to the region, by the State Government.

In a bid to ensure the safety of roads in Bundaberg, the funding will be invested within the Wide Bay and Burnett region, to improve conditions.

The news was announced yesterday, with the investment helping to fund upgrades to regular crash sites, as well as major road projects across the region.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said some of the projects included in the funding would commence in the coming months.

FUNDING BREAKDOWN





$1.15 million to install traffic signals at the Bundaberg-Port Rd and Ashfield Rd intersection, Ashfield.





$576,000 to install dedicated left and right-turn lanes at the Isis Hwy and Kingston Town Way intersection, Branyan.

$555,000 to install dedicated left and right-turn lanes on the Isis Hwy at the Park Estate Dr intersection, Branyan.

$376,000 to install a dedicated left-turn lane at the Isis Hwy and University Dr intersection, Branyan.

$495,000 to install dedicated right-turn lanes at the Bundaberg-Miriam Vale Rd and Quinns Rd intersection, Bucca.

$696,500 to install traffic signals for multiple, left-turn, slip lanes in Bundaberg.

$238,000 to install guardrails on the Isis Highway, Kullogum.

$376,000 to widen sealed shoulders and provide audio tactile line marking on Gin Gin Rd, Oakwood.

$458,000 to install dedicated left and right-turn lanes at the Bundaberg-Miriam Vale Rd and Winfield Rd intersection, Winfield.

The news of additional funding comes after recent upgrades were made at the FE Walker and Que Hee St intersection recently.

Among the projects will be building dedicated turning lanes, improving clear zones and installing new traffic signals, signs and rumble strips.

“Not only are you improving safety for drivers on these roads, but you’re also providing ongoing, meaningful employment and work for local subcontractors, which is important in our COVID-19 recovery,” Mr Bailey said.

For more information, phone 1300 728 390 or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.