Funding cools down Woodgate Community Hall

FUNDING: Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt today announced $9000 funding to the Woodgate and District Residents Association for a new air-conditioning system for the Woodgate Community Hall.

FUNDING: Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt today announced $9000 funding to the Woodgate and District Residents Association for a new air-conditioning system for the Woodgate Community Hall. Alistair Brightman

THE Woodgate and District Residents Association has been granted $9,000 for a new air-conditioning system for the Woodgate Community Hall.

The funding, which was granted by the Federal Government's Stronger Communities Program, offered eligible community groups grants between $5,000 and $20,000 for small capital projects.

Woodgate and District Residents Association president John Trevor said the funding, which was approved in the fourth round of the program, would help bring added comfort to the well-utilised space.

"Regular users of the hall identified the need for air-conditioning, especially during the hot, humid summer months, when attendance at activities usually falls away,” Mr Trevor said.

"Air-conditioning will provide a welcomed respite from these conditions, increase participation by existing users and hopefully encourage other residents to join in the local activities,”

All applications for the funding needed to commit at least matching funding or in-kind contributions to be eligible.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said he thought the Stronger Communities Program had been a success for community groups and organisations, who would otherwise struggle to fund certain projects.

"The Stronger Communities Program has been very successful for community groups and organisations like the Woodgate and District Residents Association that would otherwise struggle to fund these types of projects.”

An additional $22.7 million is set to be invested over two years for a fifth round of the Stronger Communities Program, announced in this year's Budget.