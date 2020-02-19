Funding care and cure Campaign to nurture patients

SO LONG LOCKS: Taryn Juster said money raised through the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave, will assist in many ways.

A NURSE has signed up to the Leukaemia Foundation’s World’s Greatest Shave, in a passionate bid to raise funds for patients diagnosed with blood cancer.

After working as a nurse for 15 years, Taryn Juster has committed to shaving off her hair, estimated to be 60cm long.

“Signing up was a no-brainer, because it means I can use my energy to help victims and their families make it through a really difficult time,” Ms Juster said.

“People with blood disorders are forced to use what is left of their health to fight these horrible diseases and sometimes they need to commence treatment as soon as they receive a diagnosis.”

But the nurse at Bundaberg Hospital said funds raised through the World’s Greatest Shave campaign was life-changing.

Ms Juster said donations not only allowed the Leukaemia Foundation to work towards finding a cure, but also ensured treatment was as relaxed and undemanding as possible.

“It’s a campaign that just nurtures people right from the start,” Ms Juster said.

“All the money raised goes towards providing patients and their families with resources and emotional support, as well as education and research into finding a cure for blood cancer.

“By raising these funds, it essentially gives them and their families a place to call home, but treatment can also last months, or even years and to ease that financial burden means patients will be as strong as they can during that time.”

Every day, 41 Australians are diagnosed with blood cancer, with this number set to rise to 100 by 2035.

And while the Leukaemia Foundation are working towards finding a cure, cancer will likely affect everyone in someway during throughout their life.

A $56 donation will help provide financial assistance to a family in distress, while $145 will fund a day of work for a researcher finding a cure.

Local business, Denae Maree Hair will be shaving Ms Juster’s head at The Pocket Storehouse on Saturday, March 14, at 9am.

Donate to Ms Juster’s fundraiser page at https://bit.ly/2HtWwC2 or at worldsgreatestshave.com.