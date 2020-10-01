FUNDING BOOST: The intersections set for upgrades

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the funding allowed communities right across the country to fast-track their highest-priority infrastructure projects.

THREE projects across the Hinkler electorate will receive a share of more than $290 million in Australian Government funding under the latest rounds of the Bridges Renewal Program (BRP) and the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program (HVSPP).

One of the projects includes a five way intersection upgrade at Goodwood Rd and Lucketts Rd at Doolbi worth $640,000.

There will also be a $993,528 project to improve access to and from Dundowran and a $989,770 project to improve access for trucks and B-doubles improving 'first mile' activity from two quarries at Dundowran.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the timing couldn't be better to see funding flow to deliver better and safer freight roads in Hinkler.

"This vital funding will allow communities right across the country to fast-track their highest-priority infrastructure projects, providing a much-needed boost to local jobs and the economy," he said.

"I am pleased to see three projects across Hinkler will receive a total of $2.6 million to do exactly that at a time where it couldn't be needed more.

"Every single local job we support in Hinkler by investing in infrastructure projects means one less worry for another Australian and their family, reliable work on the books for local construction companies and more cash flowing through local businesses and communities doing it tough."