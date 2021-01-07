Funding boost for Catholic schools set to boost tradie jobs

The state’s Catholic schools will be undergoing additional infrastructure builds.

The State Government is predicting a boom in work for tradies across Queensland with a funding injection for infrastructure across the state's Catholic schools.

More than 40 independent and Catholic schools will be able to make $45 million worth of capital improvements.

Education Minister Grace Grace announced the third of four instalments of non-state school capital assistance, which will eventually total $100 million in 2020-21.

"These funds will continue to provide new, modern learning facilities for young Queenslanders no matter where they go to school," Ms Grace said.

"And as Queensland's economy continues to open up and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a continuing pipeline of work for local tradies."

The grants range from almost $18,500 to almost $3.7 million, and will go to schools from Cooktown in the north to Normanton in the west, and south to Tallebudgera.

The funds are made available on the recommendations of the two non-state schooling sector Capital Assistance Authorities - the Queensland Catholic Capital Assistance Authority and the Queensland Independent Schools Block Grant Authority.

Schools typically use the funds for a wide range of important works such as new buildings including specialist classrooms, libraries, canteens and sports courts.

Funds can also be used for refurbishing or converting existing facilities, improvements to schools ground including pick-up and set-down areas, covered walkways and landscaping.

Ms Grace said the funds were part of the Queensland Government's record $1.9 billion spend on school infrastructure in 2020-21, supporting almost 4800 jobs.

"This builds on our record investment of $5.2 billion in school infrastructure spending we have delivered since 2015," she said.

"This includes building 13 new schools with another nine on the way."

The Rockhampton Diocese has been contacted for comment.