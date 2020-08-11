Boost for Bundy schools to bring jobs, tender opportunities

Bundaberg North State High School is one of schools that will receive funding from the State Government. Photo: Paul Beutel.

BUNDABERG schools will receive millions of dollars in funding in a bid to improve facilities and support more than 700 local jobs.

State schools across the region will share in more than $2.4 million, which will be used to fund new projects and upgrades, an exciting boost which has been allocated by the State Government.

Education Minister Grace Grace said she was pleased to see several Bundaberg schools make the list, including Bundaberg North and Norville.

"These projects will mean so much to the students and staff and I look forward to seeing them get off the ground," Ms Grace said.

"I'm particularly happy to see $400,000 of funding for Bundaberg North State High to refurbish the outdoor learning area adjacent to Block B and C and $350,000 for Norville State School for a refurbished outdoor learning area.

Walkervale State School will also receive $50,000 to refurbish an outdoor learning area.

In addition to the improvement of school facilities, the boost will also support the local construction industry and jobs.

"It's fantastic news not only for these local school communities in Bundaberg but also for local tradies who will benefit from this investment in schools," Ms Grace said.

"Queensland's economic recovery from COVID-19 begins with job creation and these works will help support jobs for local tradies.

"We always encourage our schools to engage local tradespeople to complete maintenance works and smaller jobs in schools."

It comes after Bundaberg High received an additional $12 million as part of the State Government's Renewing Our Schools Program, as well as the Cooler Cleaner Schools Program.

As part of the program, all Bundaberg schools are now airconditioned, along with 650 schools and 10,000 classrooms across the state.

"In total, our $477 million Cooler Cleaner Schools Program will support more than 1,500 jobs between now and June 2022 when its due to be completed," Ms Grace said.

"The program will also provide an additional $71 million over three years to create a virtual solar farm on school rooftops that will be used to power these additional air conditioners across the state."

Tradespeople and contractors interested in the opportunities are encouraged to contact the business manager at local schools or stay up to date with future tenders by registering at the Queensland Government QTender website.