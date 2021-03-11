FUNDING BOOST: $13m for Bundaberg projects

Bundaberg Regional Council will receive $13.03 million under the Works for Queensland allocations.

Bundaberg Regional Council will receive $13.03 million under the Works for Queensland allocations.

Bundaberg Regional Council will receive $13.03 million from the latest round of the state government's Works for Queensland program as part of Queensland's plan for economic recovery.

Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith welcomed Thursday's announcement.

"This is great news for Bundaberg and for our region's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"Another round of Works for Queensland will allow Bundaberg Regional Council to deliver more jobs and build or upgrade their council infrastructure.

"I know that councils in our region have already put previous rounds of funding to good use with 252 projects being funded through Works for Queensland, delivering 5,101 jobs for locals.

"We've already seen Works for Queensland deliver upgrades for both Central Park and Boreham Park, which have been fantastic for our community and created local jobs.

Information on the exact projects the funding will support wasn't yet available.

Deputy Premier and Local Government Minister Steven Miles announced the allocations for the fourth round of the Works for Queensland program.

"At the last election we committed to bringing back Works for Queensland for a fourth round and today we're delivering on that commitment," he said.

"This is a $200 million pool that will be allocated to councils outside of Queensland's South East, with the funding improving council infrastructure and delivering local jobs as part of Queensland's plan for economic recovery.

"So far, Works for Queensland has created more than 21,000 jobs throughout regional Queensland, helping to drive economic recovery where it's needed the most."

Local Government Association of Queensland President and Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson said Works for Queensland stands as a powerful example of what can be achieved when both levels of government work together to create jobs and improve local communities.

"This program's success comes from its targeted focus on funding projects that can be rolled out quickly to provide opportunities and improved facilities for local communities," Mayor Jamieson said.

"Councils have strongly supported the continuation of Works for Queensland and we welcome the release of this new round of the program at a time when job creation has never been more important."

With the funding now secured, councils will need to apply for projects to be funded.

Eligible projects range from roadworks to town beautification, parks and playground upgrades, renewable energy installations, tourism, water and safety.

Project submissions close on April 9 and will be announced once finalised.

For more information visit this website.

Bundaberg and Burnett allocations include:

• Bundaberg Regional Council - $13.03 million

• Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council - $1.27 million

• South Burnett Regional Council - $5.63 million

• Banana Shire Council - $1.65 million

• North Burnett Regional Council - $1.84 million

More stories

REVEALED: Design plans for new coffee shop and 24 hr servo

FIRE BAN: Permits to light fire issued in region cancelled

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards