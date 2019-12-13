Funding awarded to our schools

Avoca State School principal Michael Kiss and Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt at the announcement of $5,000 for an tuckshop upgrade, one of 14 projects funded in the Hinkler electorate through the Local Schools Community Fund.

FOURTEEN Bundaberg schools have been awarded $199,815 funding to share as part of the Local School Community Fund.

After local schools submitted nominations for projects, the Coalition Government awarded funding to the successful applications.

Digital upgrades, local infrastructure and playgrounds were among some of the improvements granted.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt congratulated Avoca State School yesterday, which waw awarded $5000 for its elected project.

Avoca State School principal Michael Kiss said the school was privileged to receive the funding, which would be used to upgrade the kitchen facilities in the school tuckshop.

“It will be really important for our school because it means we can provide more nutritional foods and at a better price, which will be great for children and parents,” Mr Kiss said.

“The upgrade will allow us to create commercial class cooking facilities, which means cooking faster, more efficiently and saving electricity and that’s the standard we want for the kids in our community.”