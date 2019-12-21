Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Minister for Families Anne Ruston announced funding for services to support cashless card recipients. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)
Minister for Families Anne Ruston announced funding for services to support cashless card recipients. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)
News

FUNDING: $500k for cashless card support services

Shaun Ryan
, shaun.ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
20th Dec 2019 11:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CASHLESS Debit Card support services in Hervey Bay will be given a boost in the new year.

The Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre has been identified by the Federal Government as one of the two organisations in the Hinkler region to receive a share of $547,000 in 2020.

The funding is part of the government's $1 million commitment to providing additional services to Cashless Debit Card trial participants.

The remaining money will be made available in 2021.

Minister for Families and Social Services, Anne Ruston announced today the centre and IMPACT Community Services in Bundaberg were selected to help participants meet the needs identified.

"The Department of Social Services has been working closely with the community for the past 12 months monitoring the impact of the card on services and has held a series of focus groups in the region to identify where additional support services may be required," Ms Ruston said.

She said the need for participants to have access to case management services to help them receive existing services like financial counselling, parenting programs, education and training was identified.

The Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre looks to foster healthy family, individual and community relationships through childcare, education, training and case management.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said each centre would use the funding to employ two additional full-time case managers to assist Cashless Debit Card holders.

cashless card support services government funding
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man taken to hospital with head injuries after crash

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital with head injuries after crash

        News QAS were called to Moore Park Beach in the early hours of this morning following reports of a single-vehicle crash.

        Christmas Day rapist too risky to release

        premium_icon Christmas Day rapist too risky to release

        Crime A RAPIST who first offended when he was a teenager more than 40 years ago will be...

        Bundy ready for one shell of a Christmas seafood feast

        premium_icon Bundy ready for one shell of a Christmas seafood feast

        News WHILE there’s still plenty of prawns to fill your Christmas Day menu, the drought...

        The humble Bundy home that sold for $5 million in 2019

        premium_icon The humble Bundy home that sold for $5 million in 2019

        News Find out the top 10 Bundy region homes that people paid big money for in 2019.