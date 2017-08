THE skies were blue and the smiles were wide at the annual Woodgate Beach Park to Point Fun Run.

The beach was packed with runners and walkers on Sunday who were pumped to take part in the family-friendly event.

The run is hosted by Isis District State High School P&C Association and is a fantastic opportunity to get friends and family together for a day out in the magnificent weather.

The course stretches along the southern end of Woodgate Beach, with 2km, 5km, 8km and 10km options.