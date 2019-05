THE QCWA will hold a hoy and cent sale this month and is inviting members of the community to come along and have some fun all in the name of a good cause.

The event will be held on May 25 at 1.30pm at the North Bundaberg Progress Hall on Queen St.

A $2 fee includes homemade afternoon tea and money raised will go to local charities.

For more information, call Shirley Baldwin on 4152 12004 or 0403 880 059.