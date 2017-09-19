Fun and fashion at Melbourne Cup Day fundraiser

Watch the race in comfort and style at The Old Bundy Tavern.

IT'S the race that stops the nation but Bundaberg race-goers are the ones being urged to stop and secure tickets to to a luncheon being held in a prime location.

RACE day enthusiasts need to get in quick if they want to secure a ticket to should get in quick for this Melbourne Cup luncheon that promises to be a fun event in a prize prime location.

Tickets are now on sale for the 2017 Melbourne Cup Luncheon, hosted by Jenny Frew in support of Cancer Council Queensland.

The fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, November 7, from 11.30am to 3.30pm at the Old Bundy Tavern.

It's the second year Mrs Frew, who is a CancerFREE Challenge participant, has organised the event.

"It will be a wonderful day full of socialising, style and delicious food,” Mrs Frew said.

Tickets are $45 and include a full buffet luncheon and complimentary drink on arrival, big-screen TV and fashions on the field.

There's also opportunities to win prizes with both a mini cent sale and lucky door prize.

"We've started advertising the event on Facebook and handing out pamphlets, but would love people to help spread the word and organise for their friends and family to come along,” Mrs Frew said.

"There is capacity for around 100 attendees and the more people that attend, the more funds that can be invested into vital cancer research, education and patient support programs.”

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said local support made a vital difference to the charity's work.

"Community support is instrumental to our work and significantly reduces the burden of cancer on the community,” Ms McMillan said.

"Funds raised at events like these are essential in investing in research for better outcomes, and providing support, hope, and advice for all Queenslanders, all cancers.”

To purchase tickets head to Cancer Council's Bundaberg office at 41A Woongarra St.