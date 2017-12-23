Fuming Bundy driver gets into beef with fuel bowser

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

A BUNDY driver cheesed-off at being ripped off by the stingy behaviour of an up-tight fuel bowser, gave it a thump with the fuel nozzle in a temper tantrum that cracked its glass.

But for offended driver Blake Millwood his bruising beef with the bowser was fuelled by it failing to deliver the amount of fuel he had pre-paid for with his bankcard.

He was later spoken to by police more than 1100kms away at Applethorpe.

Millwood, 39, went before Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to causing wilful damage to a fuel pump at Longreach on September 12.

However, when his story was told during the court proceedings, Magistrate Neil Lavaring showed some empathy over Millwood's plight with the bowser and did not record a conviction.

Police prosecutor Andrew Blunt said Millwood was driving a Nissan Pulsar when he stopped just after 11pm at Tropic Petroleum in Longreach and used Pump number 1.

Senior Constable Blunt said Millwood used his bankcard to pre-pay for the fuel and it dispensed $21.84 worth.

He said Millwood became enraged, grabbed the fuel nozzle and smashed it into the glass of the bowser ,which cracked.

Police later pulled Millwood over at Applethorpe.

Millwood told Mr Lavaring that he prepaid $25 from his bank account for the fuel but the bowser stopped filling at $21.84.

"I'd never pre-purchase $21.84.

"I tapped on the glass. I don't remember breaking anything (but) apparently I did,” Millwood said.

"I'm (nearly) 40, I've never damaged anything in my life.”

Snr Cnst Blunt showed Millwood a photo of the petrol bowser with a crack in its glass.

Mr Lavaring accepted there had been some problem with the machine.

He placed Millwood on a $300 good-behaviour bond for six months. A conviction was not recorded.