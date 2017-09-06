Child found at scene of dangerous meth lab

RAIDS: Acting Inspector Michael Bishop fronted media today in relation to drug raids carried out in the region.

A CHILD was found at the scene of a drug raid where the chemicals were so strong police had to leave the building.

Acting Inspector Michael Bishop said Bundaberg police carried out the raid at a unit in Branyan St about 8am today.

"Upon entering, police have located some chemicals and some glassware along with some other drug paraphernalia," Act Insp Bishop said.

"Typically, the chemicals can be used in the manufacture of methylamphetamine.

"Once you breathe in those chemicals they can be quite harmful and our staff, upon entering, felt watery eyes and some discomfort in their throat so they pulled out immediately."

Act Insp Bishop said police were deeply concerned to find a child at the scene.

"It certainly is very concerning because the affects (of the chemicals) on adults can be quite pronounced so in children it can be very pronounced," he said.

"So we will look at that and potentially lay charges in relation to endangering that child."

The raid was one of many carried out in Bundaberg today as part of Operation Papa Peachtree and specialists from the laboratory investigation team are heading to Bundaberg from Brisbane to continue investigations.

A 28 year-old man is currently assisting police with information.