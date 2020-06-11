Menu
Greg Leeson and Mayor Jack Dempsey at the Isis to Cordalba cane rail bridge. Picture: Paul Donaldson.
News

Full steam ahead: Wallaville rail extension change approved

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
11th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
ISIS Central Sugar Mill expects its $15 million cane rail extension to be completed by the start of crush next month.

A spokeswoman for the mill said the railway between Cordalba and Wallaville should be operating on July 13.

"The project will expand sugarcane production in the region and reduce traffic on local roads," she said.

 

Mayor Jack Dempsey and Paul Nicol at the Isis to Cordalba cane rail bridge. Picture: Paul Donaldson.
Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey posted a brief update on Facebook about the project on Sunday night.

He said the extension would halve the distance by road, which was an 80 kilometre round trip.

He said this would be a huge benefit to the mill and its growers, while at the same time would increase safety on local roads.

 

The updated proposal for the Wallaville Cane Rail Plan.
Last week the council's planning and development department approved a minor change to the route.

Empire Engineering prepared a 32 page proposal for the change, which related to properties in Booyal and Duingal.

