FAST TRACK: Isis Central Sugar Mill is extending its cane tramway.
Full steam ahead for cane train extension

14th Nov 2018 10:36 AM
A TEMPORARY amendment to the town planning scheme has been passed unanimously in council to fast-track the Cordalba to Wallaville cane railway development.

The Temporary Local Planning Instrument is a short-term policy that will suspend the operation of the planning scheme to advance the project, which has been deemed to have significant economic benefits.

At yesterday's meeting, Bundaberg Regional Council planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said the temporary zoning changes had made some landowners "unhappy”.

"The Isis Central Sugar Mill has worked and negotiated effectively with landowners over the last 12 months,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

The TLPI had been sent to Planning Minister Cameron Dick for consideration however his recommendations had not been received.

The amendment will be in effect up to two years unless repealed earlier by council.

The $14.3m cane train extension will add 36km to the mill's tramway network and eventually take 27,000 truck movements off the Bruce Highway.

The first stage will link Cordalba to Booyal and the second stage will link Booyal to Wallaville.

Bundaberg News Mail

