Full moon to deliver amazing weekend for fishing in Bundy

Brett Morgan with a nice spanish mackerel he caught while fishing off Elliott Heads.

Brett Morgan with a nice spanish mackerel he caught while fishing off Elliott Heads.

Bundaberg Offshore

The offshore forecast for the Bundaberg area is looking amazing for the weekend.

With the full moon being next Monday, the fishing will be hot.

The reds should be firing in the deep and the trout should be chewing in the shallows.

I'd be chasing reds in the morning on the smaller tide and smacking the trout and red throat emperor in the afternoon when that full moon tide is in full swing.

Remember to fish with the lightest sinkers as possible because it'll improve your bite massively.

ROYAL CATCH: Jordan Stoddart with the queenfish he caught in the Burnett River.

Bundaberg Inshore

The inshore weather should be pretty perfect this weekend.

I'd definitely start focusing on the snapper with the full moon approaching.

Throwing all sizes of soft plastics will get them to chew.

Most of your hits will be on the drop so make sure you're always paying attention and be ready to strike at all times.

You'll also come across some big grunter while chasing the snapper, and I usually run 25lb leader so you'll still get the bite from them.

Don't forget to put a live bait out the back because there's still plenty of spanish mackerel getting around.

Burnett River

The blue salmon are in the river in massive numbers.

The best bite time is definitely on the dead low.

Throwing soft and hard vibes is definitely the way to go to get the bite.

The whiting should definitely be on the chew as well.

Using beach worms and fresh yabbies is the deadly way to target them.

Fishing the afternoon incoming tide will be the time to chase the tasty buggers.

Also there have been some reports of big jewfish getting around towards the mouth and they are an awesome fish to chase.

They are definitely one of the hardest-fighting fish around.

Kolan River and Baffle Creek

Both the Kolan River and Baffle have been fishing really well.

There have even been some nice-sized mangrove jack being caught, mostly on Jackall Squirrels with lighter leader than normal because of the clear water they are experiencing in those systems at the moment.

There's also been plenty of queenfish action towards the mouths so don't forget the poppers because the queenies are a whole lot of fun to catch while they are surface feeding.

Lake Monduran

Even with these cooler days we've been experiencing the barra are still on the chew.

With the full moon approaching this weekend the bite should be really good.

Jackall Squirrels and 20g soft vibes will be again the stand-out lures.

Don't forget to target them in the shallows because that's where they will be most active.

Fishing into the night with surface lures could get them fired up as well.