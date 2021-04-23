FULL LIST: Where you can commemorate Anzac Day in Bundy

When and where you can attend Anzac Day Services around the Bundaberg region.

Last year saw people around the Bundaberg region mark Anzac Day at the end of their driveways, but this year we're able to come together at services again.

There are plenty of services around the region for people keen to remember and pay their respects to our Diggers past and present.

Check out where your closest service is in our list below.

Apple Tree Creek

5.20am: Dawn Service at the Apple Tree Creek Memorial.

Bargara

5.30am: Dawn Service Bargara War Memorial, The Esplanade and Bauer Street.

Following the Service, Diggers and the Community are invited to the Bargara Beach Hotel for a complimentary Gunfire Breakfast. Two-up will commence at 8am.

Biggenden

8.15am: March starting from CWA rooms on Edward Street.

8.30am: Commemoration Service followed by morning tea at Memorial Hall, Corner Victoria and Frederick Streets.

Bucca

4.20am: Dawn Service at the Bucca Community Hall.

A free Gunfire Breakfast with tea and coffee will be provided at the Bucca Community Hall following the conclusion of the service

Bundaberg

4.10am: Parade marches from Quay Street via Barolin Street to Cenotaph.

4.15am: Dawn Service at the Bundaberg Cenotaph Cnr Bourbong and Barolin Streets Bundaberg.

4.55am: Parade participants are invited to coffee/tea in the RSL building.

5.25am: A bus will depart from the RSL building for the Cemetery Service.

5.30 - 7.30am: Breakfast downstairs in the RSL building. Restricted to all Ex-Service and Serving Personnel with current ID, provided free. Accompanying family may attend for a small fee of $5 per person.

8am: Parade Assembles on Bourbong Street.

8.30am: Parade Marches past the Cenotaph to Anzac Park, Quay St.

Burnett Heads

2.45pm: Parade marches from Zunker Street to the Memorial Park

2.55pm: Civic Service, Cnr Moss and Zunker Streets.

A free afternoon tea is provided at the Lighthouse Hotel following the conclusion of the service.

Buxton

10am: Memorial Service at Buxton Riverside Memorial.

Childers

4.28am: Dawn Service at the Childers Memorial Precinct.

9.55am: Parade marches from North Street to Isis Cultural Centre.

10.05am: Citizen's Service at Isis Cultural Centre.

Cordalba

5.40am: Parade marches from Queen Street to Memorial Park with Dawn Service to follow.

Doolbi

4.55am: Dawn Service at the Doolbi Memorial.

Eidsvold

5.30am: Dawn Service at the RSL Hall, Moreton Street.

9.30am: March starting from the RSL Hall, Moreton Street.

10am: Commemoration Service at Eidsvold Community Hall, Moreton Street.

Elliott Heads

5.30am: Dawn Service at Submarine Lookout.

6am: Gunfire breakfast at the Elliott Heads Bowls Club

11.15am: Memorial Service at Submarine Lookout.

Gayndah

5.15am: Dawn Service at the Cenotaph, Capper Street.

8am: Gooroolba Parade at the Gooroolba War Memorial, Biggenden/Gooroolba Road.

10am: March starting from the Courthouse, Capper Street.

10.15am: Commemoration Service at the Cenotaph, Capper Street.

Gin Gin

4am: Parade marches from Gin Gin RSL to Cenotaph on Mulgrave St with Dawn Service to follow.

Participants are invited to attend a breakfast at the Showgrounds Hall, commencing at 5am

9.15am: Parade assembles at Gin Gin RSL

9.30am: Parade marches from Gin Gin RSL to the Cenotaph on Mulgrave St with Civic Service to follow.

Participants of the parade are invited to attend a lunch at the Showgrounds Hall, commencing at 12pm

Moore Park Beach

5.30am: Dawn Service at Anzac Memorial Park on Anzac Parade.

Service attendees are invited to join Veterans and members for a Gunfire Breakfast at Moore Park Beach Bowls Club immediately after the service.

11.20am: Parade assembles at Community Hall.

11.30am:Parade Marches to Memorial Garden via Anzac Parade with Civic Service to follow.

Mount Perry

5.30am: Dawn Service followed by the community breakfast at the Cenotaph, Memorial Pak, Heusman Street.

10.45am: March starting from the General Store.

11am: Commemoration Service at Memorial Park, Heusman Street, followed by the luncheon at the Community Hall.

Mundubbera

4.30am: Gunfire Breakfast at the RSL Hall, Bauer Street.

5am: Dawn Service at the RSL Hall, Bauer Street. March to Mundubbera Cenotaph.

6am: Sunrise Service at the Cemetery, Wall of Remembrance, Kinchela Road.

10.30am: Commemoration Service at Mundubbera Community Hall, Lyons Street. Cenotaph following service.

11am: March starting from the Cenotaph, Lyons Street.

South Kolan

6am: Dawn Service at Kolan South State School on Gin Gin Road.

War Nurses

10.15am: Service at War Nurses Memorial Park Cnr Bourbong and Takalvan Streets.

Woodgate

5.50am: Dawn Service at the Centenary of Anzac Memorial Community Park on the Esplanade.

