FULL LIST: The promises Palaszczuk has to deliver

CONTENTIOUS laws to legalise euthanasia would be introduced within 100 days under a re-elected Palaszczuk Government which has also pledged to deliver a long-awaited budget by Christmas.

Voluntary-assisted dying became a late focal point of Labor's campaign two weeks ago when Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced laws would be introduced in February next year.

Rushing the Queensland Law Reform Commission which had earlier this year been asked to draft laws by March, 2021, the Premier said she would offer her MPs a conscience vote.

But while the Palaszczuk Government has also pledged to hand down a budget in the week of November 30, the majority of its election promises will be rolled out over the next four years.

Anchoring its pitch to voters around job creation while running a scare campaign about LNP job cuts, Labor has pledged to hire 6190 teachers and 1139 teachers aides with the state facing a looming teacher shortage.

More than 9400 frontline health staff including 5800 nurses and midwives, 1500 doctors, 1700 allied health professionals and 475 paramedics would be hired over the next four years.

It's also promised to modernise state schools as part of a $1 billion cash-splash on new classrooms and admin buildings.

This would also include $258 million for multipurpose halls and performing arts centres, $180 million for capital projects at Catholic and independent schools, $110 million for infrastructure upgrades, $50 million for shovel-ready projects like playgrounds and $20 million for planning for new schools.

This would be rolled out over four years.

While recently visiting Maryborough, Ms Palaszczuk also announced $600 million to build 20 new Queensland trains as well as committing $1 million to develop a business case to build replacement carriages for long haul services.

Among other commitments, Labor has promised no new or increased taxes and has committed to not selling or leasing assets owned by taxpayers.

The party would also splash $600 million on one of its signature schemes, Works for Queensland, over the next six years, supporting regional councils to undertake maintenance and minor infrastructure projects.

After slamming the LNP's plan to widen the Bruce Highway as a "highway hoax", Labor announced its "second Bruce" project which would upgrade roads between Charters Towers in north Queensland and Mungindi in the south of the state.

This would divert big trucks and freight off the main arterial coastal road.

However 80 per cent of the cash required would need to come from the Federal Government.

PROMISES WITHIN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS

Voluntary Assisted Dying

After asking the Queensland Law Reform Commission earlier this year to draft legislation by March 2021, Annastacia Palaszczuk brought the contentious subject back into the campaign this month when she announced a Labor government would introduce laws by February next year.

When: Introduce legislation by February 2021

PROMISES WITHIN THE FOUR-YEAR TERM

Education

Hire 6190 teachers, 1139 teacher aides

Queensland is facing a looming teaching shortage. Labor earlier this year launched a recruitment campaign.

When: Over four years

Cost: $2.2 billion

Medical

Hire 9475 frontline health staff including 5800 nurses and midwives, 1500 doctors, 1700 allied health professionals and 475 paramedics.

Labor has run a scare campaign during this state election, claiming the LNP would sack frontline staff.

When: Over four years

Cost: Unknown

Modernise state schools

$433 million for new classrooms and admin buildings, $258 million for multipurpose halls and performing arts centres, $180 million for capital projects at Catholic and Independent schools, $110 million for infrastructure, $50 million for shovel-ready projects like playgrounds, $20 million planning for new schools

When: Over four years

Cost: $1 billion

Transport and Infrastructure Development Scheme

The scheme supports infrastructure projects through a 50:50 split between state and local governments.

When: Over four years

Cost: $280 million

No new taxes

Labor has committed to no new or increased taxes.

When: Over four years

No asset sales

Labor has committed to not selling or leasing assets owned by Queensland taxpayers.

When: Over four years

Train manufacturing works

The commitment includes $600 million to build 20 new Queensland trains, as well as $1 million to develop a business case to build replacement carriages for long-haul services.

$300 million of the announcement is existing funding to continue maintaining and refurbishing the current Queensland Rail fleet.

When: Over four years

Cost: $1 billion

PROMISES BEYOND THE FOUR-YEAR TERM

Works for Queensland

A program which supports regional councils undertake maintenance and minor infrastructure projects which creates jobs.

When: Over six years

Cost: $600 million

M1 upgrade

Between Daisy Hill and Logan to slash travel times for motorists.

When: Start in 2024

Cost: $500 million

"Second Bruce" and other improvements

The "Second Bruce" would see existing roads upgraded between Charters Towers in north Queensland and Mungindi in the south of the state, to divert big trucks and freight off the main arterial coastal road. Eighty per cent of the cash required would need to come from the federal government.

When: Construction to start 2021 on priority sections

Cost: $300 million

Second M1

Labor announced in September it would build the 16km stage one of the Coomera Connector - otherwise known as the 'Second M1' - which stretches between Nerang and Coomera.

When: Construction to start within 12 months

Cost: $755 million