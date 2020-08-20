Menu
NAMED: 65 people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
News

FULL LIST: The 65 people expected to appear in court today

Megan Sheehan
20th Aug 2020 8:00 AM
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg courts on a range of different charges.

Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

  • Arnold, Damian John
  • Baker, Phillip Andrew
  • Brady, Jason James
  • Breed, Simon Laurence
  • Brodsky, Ayden Christopher John
  • Butcher, Jamie Allen
  • Chalker, Jakep Douglas
  • Chant, Paul Jay
  • Cogzell, Jasmin Emilee Jaye
  • Colling, Kenneth William
  • Cunnington, Matthew Stephen
  • Daniel, Raoul
  • Darvell, Sara Jo
  • Entermann, Robert Wayne
  • Finch, Katherine Angela
  • Fisher, Robert Noel
  • Fornaciari, Dion Luciano Oddo
  • Foster-Moore, Joshua
  • Galloway, Scott Cecil
  • Harrison, Jane Antionette
  • Harvey, Kaleb Andrew
  • Heiner, Kelvyn Lee1
  • Hite, Nathan Robert
  • Hoang, Cong Quyen
  • Holder, Christopher Paul
  • Holmes, Jason Matthew
  • Howett, Neil Christopher
  • Jackson, Jayme Leigh
  • Johnston, Michael William
  • Mackie, Tyler Cassidy
  • Marshall, Jodie Marie
  • Mccosh, Benjamin Jon
  • Morgan, Nathan Gregson
  • Mott, Raad Kell,Raymond
  • Nelson, Teresa May
  • Nemeth, Shaun Lajos Gilbert
  • O’Brien, Christopher Ray
  • Oconnor, Rebecca Lee1
  • Peachey, Matthew Stewart
  • Perrem, Joseph Cameron
  • Peter, Joshua Jonathon David
  • Pettitt, Jason Brian
  • Philp, Mark Edward Joseph
  • Popoola, Moses Olayiwola
  • Rankin, Rhys Jordan
  • Recio, Alejandro
  • Roll, Corey John
  • Rose, Clinton Andrew
  • Rose, Rebekah Jane
  • Russell, David Omay
  • Savage, Rebecca Joy
  • Sheather, Adam John
  • Simpson, Timothy Craig
  • Swan, Daet James
  • Thomas, Kristopher Paul
  • Turner, Donald Robert
  • Turner, Jessica Emma Leigh
  • Walden, Jason Paul
  • Wechsler, Liam Anthony
  • Wells, Shaun Baden
  • Wilkes, Margaret
  • Willadsen, Alfred William
  • Woodward, Hayden Thomas
  • Wright, Mark Allan
