COURT HOUSE: Gayndah Magistrates Court. Picture: File.
Crime

FULL LIST: The 29 people attending Gayndah Court

Sam Turner
21st Nov 2019 9:18 AM
HERE is the full list of people attending Gayndah Magistrates Court on November 22:

Thierno Bah

Raymond Beutel

Luke Briskey

Billy-Joe Carter

Alan Collins

Andrew Cooper

Taylah Cooper-Kreis

Kym Crombie

Stephen Cupitt

Toben Farrell

Bradley Francis

Murray Gale

Ricky Gillis

Michael Harris

Norman Hill

Michael Hinds

Les Lane

De-Anne Laskey

Sarah Layton-Stengert

Cameron Mailman

Kirsty McLeish

John Muller

Simon Peake

Thomas Richards

Kylie Shadford

Jamie Stagg-Fyfe

David Tanzer

Perrine Vandeuren

Felicity Watkinson

